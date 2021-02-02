Guyana’s local content laws must evolve as the industry develops – US Analyst

Latest update February 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Cognisant of the reality that the oil and gas sector is one that is constantly evolving, Guyana’s local content laws must cater for those changes. Making these and other critical points is Arthur Deakin, an analyst at the American Market Intelligence (AMI).
For those readers unaware, AMI, which is a United States management consultant firm, is known for providing its insights which unlock opportunities in Latin America via market intelligence, research and analysis.
Deakin, during his first appearance on the Kaieteur Radio programme Guyana’s Oil & You two weeks ago, was reminded of an article, which he wrote on Guyana’s local content. In that piece, Deakin had warned that Guyana should ensure that whatever rules it is putting in place, so that it does not find itself in a position where it is biting off more than it can chew.
“That’s definitely an important aspect of Guyana’s oil development, this local content rule,” the analyst said, “I think that, you know, what Guyana needs is something, a law that is constantly evolving in the sense that it has certain clauses that adjust according to the sector, the level of development in the sector.”
In pointing to an example of where these evolving laws exist, Deakin referenced our neighbouring Brazil.
To this he articulated, “In some countries, like Brazil, we’ve seen in the past that the original local content rules for its pre-salt oil production had disproportionate fines for non-compliance and even bottlenecks that hurt the construction of FPSOs. So, if you don’t have local content that can’t adjust to the development of the sector, that you know, is sort of stuck in the past.”
He continued, “That’s going to hinder the growth at the appropriate speed of the sector. That’s kind of what I mean by that. You need something that is adequate to the situation, and I think that Guyanese participation is vital for not only the growth of the sector but the growth of the country in conjunction.”
But now, as it stands, Deakin indicated that Guyana does not have the volume to address one Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. In light of this foregoing and with more FPSOs to come, Deakin pointed out that what Guyana still needs is proper training for its citizens, as well as more resources invested in educating its citizens regarding the oil sector.
Feb 02, 2021During second round action of the National Senior Chess Championships at the National Stadium, Providence, Taffin Khan proved too much for defending champion; Anthony Drayton and handed the FIDE...
Feb 02, 2021
Feb 02, 2021
Feb 01, 2021
Feb 01, 2021
Feb 01, 2021
Kaieteur News – On the positive side of 2020, Guyana is not likely to see the repeat of Burnhamism. This country defeated... more
Kaieteur News – Both the PPP/C and the APNU, when in Opposition, had said that they will stand with the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced his availability... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]