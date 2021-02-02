GPA President calls for return of post-Cabinet press briefings

– President Ali says Govt. busy but will resume

Kaieteur News – President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA), Nazima Raghubir has urged government to resume post-Cabinet press briefings and to have more frequent engagements with the press, during her address at the President’s Annual Media Brunch.

Journalists congregated under the Baridi Benab on Sunday for the event.

“I want to use this time to call for the return of the post-Cabinet press briefings which provided the country with that needed update on our internal affairs. We also want to encourage more frequent interaction with health officials, so we can raise awareness about the pandemic that continues to affect lives.”

“The press briefings by yourself and key government ministers are just not about engaging the media,” Raghubir said. “It is about informing the public on critical issues.”

Additionally, she called for greater awareness to be imparted on the public about the role and functions of the Commissioner of Information.

Raghubir pointed to the critical role, which the press had to play last year, especially during the five-month elections saga, noting that the media has shown it understands its role.

“Our roles are much more different than those of social media commentators, we are to provide factual and unbiased information to our readers and audience,” Raghubir explained. “This means that we have to put our fact checking journalism skills to use, ask questions, clarify, research, ensure there is a right of reply, provide that balance.”

In his address, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali acknowledged the call by the GPA President for post-Cabinet briefings. He explained that the government has been very busy, and that Cabinet has been meeting frequently, multiple times per week. He, however, committed to resuming the post-Cabinet briefings and to have more engagements with the press.

Generally, post-Cabinet briefings are weekly and had occurred at the Ministry of the Presidency under the David Granger administration, but they have not happened since the Irfaan Ali administration took office.

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) took over in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has significantly changed the way the media and government should operate, restricting in-person meetings. However, with virtual meetings, the government cannot use the pandemic as an excuse. US President, Joe Biden who assumed office late last month, is holding daily press briefings to inform that nation.

The Guyana opposition has held frequent virtual conferences with the press. The President and Vice President have held just a few physical press conferences at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, had told Kaieteur News that he would hold a press conference early in January to discuss key oil and gas matters. He is yet to do so.