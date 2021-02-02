GCUC BGM set for February 21

Latest update February 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 02, 2021 Sports
The bi-annual general meeting of the Guyana Cricket Umpires’ Council will be held on February 21 at 10:00hrs.
Virtual hubs will be used to execute the meeting via Zoom; Berbice Cricket Board office, NAACIE Essequibo and Mercy Hospital. Members can also log in from their homes.
The agenda reads;
1. Call to order
2. Prayer
3. Remarks by President
4. Reading of minutes of previous BGM
5. Matters arising out of minutes
6. Correspondences
7. Honorary Secretary’s report
8. Discussion and adoption of Secretary’s report
9. Treasurer’s report
10. Discussion and adoption of Treasurer’s report
11. Reports from sub- associations
– Demerara
– Berbice
– Essequibo
12. Motions, including any constitutional amendments
13. Any other business
14. Elections of Office bearers
15. Response from elected officers
16. Closure
Feb 02, 2021During second round action of the National Senior Chess Championships at the National Stadium, Providence, Taffin Khan proved too much for defending champion; Anthony Drayton and handed the FIDE...
Feb 02, 2021
Feb 02, 2021
Feb 01, 2021
Feb 01, 2021
Feb 01, 2021
Kaieteur News – On the positive side of 2020, Guyana is not likely to see the repeat of Burnhamism. This country defeated... more
Kaieteur News – Both the PPP/C and the APNU, when in Opposition, had said that they will stand with the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced his availability... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]