GCUC BGM set for February 21

Feb 02, 2021 Sports

The bi-annual general meeting of the Guyana Cricket Umpires’ Council will be held on February 21 at 10:00hrs.
Virtual hubs will be used to execute the meeting via Zoom; Berbice Cricket Board office, NAACIE Essequibo and Mercy Hospital. Members can also log in from their homes.
The agenda reads;
1. Call to order
2. Prayer
3. Remarks by President
4. Reading of minutes of previous BGM
5. Matters arising out of minutes
6. Correspondences
7. Honorary Secretary’s report
8. Discussion and adoption of Secretary’s report
9. Treasurer’s report
10. Discussion and adoption of Treasurer’s report
11. Reports from sub- associations
– Demerara
– Berbice
– Essequibo
12. Motions, including any constitutional amendments
13. Any other business
14. Elections of Office bearers
15. Response from elected officers
16. Closure

GCUC BGM set for February 21

