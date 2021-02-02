GCUC BGM set for February 21

The bi-annual general meeting of the Guyana Cricket Umpires’ Council will be held on February 21 at 10:00hrs.

Virtual hubs will be used to execute the meeting via Zoom; Berbice Cricket Board office, NAACIE Essequibo and Mercy Hospital. Members can also log in from their homes.

The agenda reads;

1. Call to order

2. Prayer

3. Remarks by President

4. Reading of minutes of previous BGM

5. Matters arising out of minutes

6. Correspondences

7. Honorary Secretary’s report

8. Discussion and adoption of Secretary’s report

9. Treasurer’s report

10. Discussion and adoption of Treasurer’s report

11. Reports from sub- associations

– Demerara

– Berbice

– Essequibo

12. Motions, including any constitutional amendments

13. Any other business

14. Elections of Office bearers

15. Response from elected officers

16. Closure