Vaccine ‘roll out’ will not be limited to public health sector – Health Minister

Kaieteur News – The roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, once they arrive in Guyana, will not be limited to the public health system. Moreover, private hospitals and health institutions will be involved. At least this is according to the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

During last Saturday’s Presidential Briefing, the Health Minister stated that the government has already started engaging the private sector on the national vaccine rollout. “In terms of the private sector’s involvement, certainly we want them to be on board with the vaccine and our intention is to, once we get the vaccine in Guyana and even before we get the vaccine…conduct training with them,” Dr. Anthony stated.

He added that the government will get the private hospitals to dedicate special staff to work with the Ministry of Health and they will be trained to properly administer the vaccine to Guyanese. Private physicians will also be engaged and will receive the training so that the vaccines can be swiftly rolled out upon its arrival.

Minister Anthony noted that before private hospitals/health institutions receive vaccines for the roll out, they will have to meet certain requirements. He highlighted that they will have to make copious records and have them submitted to the National Vaccine Programme; they will also have to do some level of monitoring and the data recorded from the monitoring will need to be presented to the Ministry.

President Mohammed Irfaan Ali, who also addressed the issue at the briefing, stated that Guyana is set to receive 3,800 vaccine doses between February and March this year from the COVAX facility, which is made up of organizations like the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, and Innovations and GAVI – the Vaccine Alliance. The facility will be giving Guyana vaccines for 20 percent of the population free of cost, but it will not be enough to immunize at least 80 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity, according to President Ali.

Nevertheless, the President said that the government is hoping to accelerate vaccination this year once the vaccines arrive. A question was posed to the President regarding a study conducted by an economist indicating that Guyana will only achieve full vaccination coverage by 2023. The president in response explained that the government has bilateral engagements and already had productive discussions with the Governments of India, China, and Russia for the supply of vaccines.

So far, the Chinese government has committed to donating 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Guyana. As the government continues to engage with the countries, the discussions to acquire more vaccines are expected to be finalized shortly.

