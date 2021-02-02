Bartica boat captain remains missing following boat crash

Kaieteur News – Family members of a Bartica boat captain are now bracing for the worst since his body has not been recovered following a boat crash. The boat accident occurred Saturday last in the Essequibo River.

The boat captain, Claude Pollard, 55, also known as “Claudy” and “Bumper”, failed to resurface after he reportedly fell into the river.

According to police, the boat Pollard was captaining at the time collided with a boat ambulance attached to the Bartica Public Hospital around 19:15hrs.

Investigators reported that Pollard had seven passengers on board, which included his son and daughter, and was heading from Bartica en route to Parika.

However, while in the vicinity of Stampa Point, his boat crashed into the boat ambulance which was en route to Bartica.

As a result of the impact, the passengers received multiple injuries about the body and Pollard was thrown overboard.

The passengers were rushed immediately to the Bartica Public Hospital where they received treatment.

Efforts were made to locate Pollard too but they proved futile. The Bartica community and his family, are still optimistic that he might be alive.

His sister, Celica Pollard, wrote in a Facebook comment, “Lord please send your angels out to find my brother alive and well. I would even take him bang up but alive please Lord, amen”.

As the clock ticks, many are beginning to lose hope. The search continued Sunday but there were no signs of Pollard.

Police Commander of Region Seven, Dion Moore, said that a team of police ranks and an officer of the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) returned to the scene also. They carried out an investigation and combed the area for Pollard but they saw no signs of him.

Further checks and searches were carried out yesterday around 15:00hrs but Pollard still remains missing.

As family members brace now for the worse, Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall, comforted Pollards family in a Facebook Post.

He wrote: “Our prayers and best wishes are with the family of Claude Pollard”.