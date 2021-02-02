Bartica boat captain remains missing following boat crash

Latest update February 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Family members of a Bartica boat captain are now bracing for the worst since his body has not been recovered following a boat crash. The boat accident occurred Saturday last in the Essequibo River.
The boat captain, Claude Pollard, 55, also known as “Claudy” and “Bumper”, failed to resurface after he reportedly fell into the river.
According to police, the boat Pollard was captaining at the time collided with a boat ambulance attached to the Bartica Public Hospital around 19:15hrs.
Investigators reported that Pollard had seven passengers on board, which included his son and daughter, and was heading from Bartica en route to Parika.
However, while in the vicinity of Stampa Point, his boat crashed into the boat ambulance which was en route to Bartica.
As a result of the impact, the passengers received multiple injuries about the body and Pollard was thrown overboard.
The passengers were rushed immediately to the Bartica Public Hospital where they received treatment.
Efforts were made to locate Pollard too but they proved futile. The Bartica community and his family, are still optimistic that he might be alive.
His sister, Celica Pollard, wrote in a Facebook comment, “Lord please send your angels out to find my brother alive and well. I would even take him bang up but alive please Lord, amen”.
As the clock ticks, many are beginning to lose hope. The search continued Sunday but there were no signs of Pollard.
Police Commander of Region Seven, Dion Moore, said that a team of police ranks and an officer of the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) returned to the scene also. They carried out an investigation and combed the area for Pollard but they saw no signs of him.
Further checks and searches were carried out yesterday around 15:00hrs but Pollard still remains missing.
As family members brace now for the worse, Mayor of Bartica, Gifford Marshall, comforted Pollards family in a Facebook Post.
He wrote: “Our prayers and best wishes are with the family of Claude Pollard”.
Feb 02, 2021During second round action of the National Senior Chess Championships at the National Stadium, Providence, Taffin Khan proved too much for defending champion; Anthony Drayton and handed the FIDE...
Feb 02, 2021
Feb 02, 2021
Feb 01, 2021
Feb 01, 2021
Feb 01, 2021
Kaieteur News – On the positive side of 2020, Guyana is not likely to see the repeat of Burnhamism. This country defeated... more
Kaieteur News – Both the PPP/C and the APNU, when in Opposition, had said that they will stand with the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced his availability... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]