Latest update February 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Appeal Court overturns 80-year jail sentence for trio

Feb 02, 2021 News

– sends case back to High Court for retrial

Kaieteur News – The Court of Appeal has overturned the murder conviction imposed on Ray Yokum, Steffon Campbell and Faisal Moore – the three men sentenced to 80 years imprisonment each, for the May 9, 2012 murder of 26-year-old Glen Xavier. The men were sentenced to 80 years each in 2017 by Justice Navindra Singh.
In his calculation of the sentence for the murder conviction, Justice Singh started with a base of 60 years. He added five years for the use of a firearm, five years for discharging a firearm at a place, which resulted in public endangerment, and 10 years was added because the murder occurred in the furtherance of a robbery. This brought the sentence to 80 years for each convict.
However, yesterday, the Appeal Court sent the case back to the High Court for retrial.
This was after the presiding Justices including Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, found, among other things, after reviewing the records of appeal that the trial judge failed to adequately put the defence of the men to the jury, and gave certain instructions which amounted to a misdirection.
During the appeal, the three men were represented by Senior Counsel, Stanley Moore, and Attorney-at-Law, Nigel Hughes, while attorney, Natasha Backer, appeared for and on behalf of the prosecution.
The three men had filed an appeal challenging their conviction and sentence on several grounds, including that the trial judge failed to adequately put their defence to the jury for consideration.
On May 8, 2012, the three men allegedly murdered Glen Xavier at Corn Bread Minimart, Durban Street, Werk-en-Rust, in the furtherance of a robbery.
According to the reports, Xavier, of Harlem, West Coast Demerara, was shot and killed by three men armed with guns who robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash before making good their escape on motorcycles.
Xavier, who was shot in his chest and left hand, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His cause of death was given as hemorrhage and shock due to gunshot injuries. Another man was also injured during the robbery.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

National Chess C/Ships Taffin Khan in the lead after third round

National Chess C/Ships Taffin Khan in the lead after third round

Feb 02, 2021

During second round action of the National Senior Chess Championships at the National Stadium, Providence, Taffin Khan proved too much for defending champion; Anthony Drayton and handed the FIDE...
Read More
GCUC BGM set for February 21

GCUC BGM set for February 21

Feb 02, 2021

Maximo: Golden Jaguars can surprise Trinidad & Tobago in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Maximo: Golden Jaguars can surprise Trinidad...

Feb 02, 2021

Drayton register win on day one

Drayton register win on day one

Feb 01, 2021

BCB secures sponsorship for three inter zone Under 19 Knockout tournaments – Region Six REO praised for support of Berbice Cricket

BCB secures sponsorship for three inter zone...

Feb 01, 2021

Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Consistent attendance and commitment being shown by players as training motors on – Máximo

Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022...

Feb 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Confounded confusion

    Kaieteur News – Both the PPP/C and the APNU, when in Opposition, had said that they will stand with the government... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]