Appeal Court overturns 80-year jail sentence for trio

– sends case back to High Court for retrial

Kaieteur News – The Court of Appeal has overturned the murder conviction imposed on Ray Yokum, Steffon Campbell and Faisal Moore – the three men sentenced to 80 years imprisonment each, for the May 9, 2012 murder of 26-year-old Glen Xavier. The men were sentenced to 80 years each in 2017 by Justice Navindra Singh.

In his calculation of the sentence for the murder conviction, Justice Singh started with a base of 60 years. He added five years for the use of a firearm, five years for discharging a firearm at a place, which resulted in public endangerment, and 10 years was added because the murder occurred in the furtherance of a robbery. This brought the sentence to 80 years for each convict.

However, yesterday, the Appeal Court sent the case back to the High Court for retrial.

This was after the presiding Justices including Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, found, among other things, after reviewing the records of appeal that the trial judge failed to adequately put the defence of the men to the jury, and gave certain instructions which amounted to a misdirection.

During the appeal, the three men were represented by Senior Counsel, Stanley Moore, and Attorney-at-Law, Nigel Hughes, while attorney, Natasha Backer, appeared for and on behalf of the prosecution.

The three men had filed an appeal challenging their conviction and sentence on several grounds, including that the trial judge failed to adequately put their defence to the jury for consideration.

On May 8, 2012, the three men allegedly murdered Glen Xavier at Corn Bread Minimart, Durban Street, Werk-en-Rust, in the furtherance of a robbery.

According to the reports, Xavier, of Harlem, West Coast Demerara, was shot and killed by three men armed with guns who robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash before making good their escape on motorcycles.

Xavier, who was shot in his chest and left hand, was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His cause of death was given as hemorrhage and shock due to gunshot injuries. Another man was also injured during the robbery.