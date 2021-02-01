Self-testing introduced to remove stigma, boost capacity to combat HPV/Cervical Cancer

– Guyana first in English speaking Caribbean to roll out efforts

Kaieteur News – Self-testing for the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) – the disease that causes cervical cancer, is one method of helping more women overcome barriers of discomfort and anxiety, they experience from having to undergo vaginal screening by a medical professional.

As such, Dr. Latoya Gooding, oncologist attached to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), has been promoting self-testing for HPV as part of efforts to get more women to know their status as it relates to cervical cancer which remains the deadliest form of cancer amongst women in Guyana.

Dr. Gooding has been leading the charge in promoting self- test for cervical cancer since last October. Her foundation-The Giving Hope Foundation, has been the first to benefit from a donation of the Mía by XytoTest Molecular self-screening test Kits for HPV in Guyana, making the country the first in the English speaking Caribbean to roll out self-testing for HPV/cervical cancer.

The kits donated by Ansa Mc Al Trading Limited and ROCHE, were part of efforts to raise awareness about the deadly type of cancer during the awareness month activities.

During a recent interview with this newspaper, Dr. Gooding explained that with cervical cancer remaining the top deadliest type of cancer for women in Guyana, she has been using her efforts to urge women to get tested.

In this regard, she touted the well-known slogan that early detection saves lives.

During the interview, the oncologist noted that “knowing your status early can help you get the treatment you need to stop any type of cancer from spreading and becoming fatal.”

To this end, she stressed that the self-test kit puts women in a better position to get screened and know their status since it allows them to self-collect cervical cells in any environment without assistance.

According to the oncologist, the tests are also easy and efficient.

She explained that the applicator, when it enters the vagina, starts to collect cells until it reaches the cervix. And even though women might not get to reach to the back of the cervix, the applicator would have collected enough cells for testing and you can mail it in for the laboratory screening.

She noted that once the samples are collected, they will be analyzed by way of PCR testing in order to identify the DNA for persons at high-risk for the HPV virus. It also uses the same samples to detect the likelihood of these persons developing cervical cancer.

Dr. Gooding explained that given there are 135 different strains of HPV, the test is specific as it provides users with a guideline of the type of HPV the person may have developed.

The doctor was keen to note nonetheless as of now, that the Mia by Xytotest Molecular Home Screening Test Kits is currently not on the local market. At present, it is only distributed via the Giving Hope Foundation.

When the product was introduced to Guyana last October, Divisional Head of Health and Wellness of ANSA McAl Andrel Griffith had explained that, it would take 14 days before users receive their result. This is due to the fact that the kits will have to go overseas for testing.

Griffith noted that in contrast to the Pap smear, which has 30% to 50 % sensitivity, the Mia by XytoTest system has 96% sensitivity in its results. “Thus, the self-collected test aims to become a great alternative in the fight against cancer,” he said.

This will be done though DHL. Mia by XYTRO test is a comprehensive diagnostic system developed and patented by the American company Mel-mont medical, LLC found 2014 by Frank Melendez, MSc and Liliana Montes, MSc.

This form of HPV Testing is being touted as the number one screening tool recommended for cervical cancer, worldwide.