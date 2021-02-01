Police constable shoots colleague in leg over missing slippers

Latest update February 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News– A police constable is now nursing a gunshot wound to his leg, while his colleague is in custody following a shooting incident yesterday morning over a missing pair of slippers.
The injured rank has been identified as Constable 23337, David Lampkin, and the suspect has been identified as, Constable 24885, Corinth Corbin.
According to a brief police report, the incident happened around 05:01hrs at the Brickdam Police Station. Kaieteur News was informed that both ranks were on duty when an argument ensued over the missing slippers. It is reported that Corbin then whipped out his service weapon that he was armed with and shot Lampkin to his left leg.
An alarm was raised and Lampkin was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is currently receiving treatment, while Corbin was placed in custody.
