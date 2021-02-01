Guyana 2020: The negatives

Kaieteur News – One must hesitate always in attempting to predict human nature. It was Freud who once observed that there is no such thing as human nature. Space would not provide for an elaboration, but what I think he meant was that there isn’t a basket with all the human traits inside that we call human nature. Freud meant that each human has different mental characteristics that are not necessarily reproduced in other people.

What this explanation means, is that you cannot discount the most unexpected turn in human behaviour. So, in Guyana it is quite possible that there could be unbelievable electoral changes in 2025. But outside of predictions, the researcher must rely on broad trends. In Russia, the contemporary picture is a projection of long years of strong-man rule by Putin.

In Guyana, the trend shows a weakening of the PNC as the years go by; a PNC that more than 70 percent of the population in the next 15 years will not trust. In actual terms then, the PNC is set to be out of power for a long, long time. People in Guyana honestly believe that after Robert Corbin demitted leadership in 2011 that the world was seeing a new PNC.

The election rigging of 2020 is one of the largest self-destructive acts in Caribbean politics. What the PNC did from March to July in 2020 will result in extensive rejection of the PNC by the electorate who will not put back the PNC in power in the 21st century.

I will not spend even a paragraph on the AFC. I put all my academic training on the line when I say that if the AFC contest in 2025 on its own, it will not get 1000 votes. Next are the names left in the WPA. I doubt this country will ever embrace David Hinds again. Drs. Rupert Roopnaraine and Clive Thomas will naturally fade into obscurity. Roopnaraine has already. Eusi Kwayana destroyed his legacy in 2020. There isn’t an objective scholar on Guyanese politics who will paint Kwayana in admirable colours after his open crudeness in support of election rigging. Finally, on the negative side, Moses Nagamootoo, when he recovers from his illness (and we all hope he pulls through), will not get even an ounce of positive reception from Guyanese and in the diaspora. Nagamootoo is politically and spiritually dead.

Next – the Guyana Press Association (GPA). In 2020 it was ignorant of what technology has brought to journalism. In the kitchen while cooking, your cousin with his/her smart phone can receive a live feed of John punching Mary in another county. Any denial of that action by the reporter will reveal the journalist’s unprofessional conduct.

There are dozens of images of APNU+AFC thugs attacking journalists at both the Command Centre and head office of GECOM during the election rigging yet, the GPA issued a press release saying that political party supporters were assaulting journalists. The GPA cannot provide any footage of such assaults. It was one of the most egregious displays of the GPA since its birth. Political parties should call on it to apologise.

Next is “In the Diaspora” (ITD) column, a weekly feature in the Stabroek News. For one year there was a farcical display by APNU+AFC leaders on the no confidence vote (NCV). For five months, there was election rigging. From December 2018 to July 2020, ITD never carried a piece on the NCV farce and the election rigging. Not even one article. Its editor, Dr. Allissa Trotz who lives in Canada, should be ashamed of herself. I have lost all respect for her.

There was an intense period of constitutional insanities from December 2018 to July 2020, unprecedented in this country’s history. But the ITD could not find one independent lawyer, even one independent scholar to do just one article on what was taking place. Does one believe that Dr. Trotz couldn’t find such a person? Do you honestly believe that?

Next are the Guyana Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Transparency Institute Guyana Inc. (TIGI) and the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA).

GHRA and TIGI remained silent during the rigging. It was another episode of people putting politics before their country. Dr. Trotz, TUC, TIGI, GHRA made choices, which is their right, but, at all times, choices must be based on democratic traditions. It is not difficult to see and understand why the legitimate presidency of Dr. Irfaan Ali would hardly listen to anything these people say.

