Govt. defends reopening of bars at 40% capacity

– Says it is intended to avoid bankruptcy, foreclosure

Kaieteur News- During his Presidential Briefing on Saturday, His Excellency, Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali, defended the government’s decision to reopen bars at a 40% capacity.

In the Official Gazette of COVID-19 measures for the month of February which was published on Friday last, it was stated that bars are permitted to open between the hours of 04:00 am to 09:30 pm strictly at a 40 percent capacity. Before the amendment was made in the gazette, bars were prohibited from opening since March last year.

During his briefing, the President was questioned about the government’s decision to reopen bars when the country recorded over 1,200 infections from the virus in just 30 days. In his response, he stated that the government was tasked with finding a balance as it relates to ensuring that safety is practiced to prevent the spread of the virus while ensuring the sustainability of businesses. He even stated that the government was coming under tremendous pressure and had to reduce certain measures for small, medium and even some large-sized businesses for them to properly operate.

Adding to that, he said that the government had to decide whether they would subject businesses to bankruptcy and foreclosure or find means to have economic activity continue with minimum risk of exposure. According to Ali, industry-standard requires a business to have at least 35 percent capacity to cover its overhead cost.

He expressed that the bars will reopen in a safe manner that allows social distancing, while adding the government also has teams going out to verify what number accounts for 40 percent of the establishments’ capacity. The officials will also be placing the number of persons allowed in the establishment on their doors and will be checking to ensure there is compliance.

Kaieteur News understands that the Guyana Tourism Authority has been given the responsibility of monitoring the bars and restaurants conducting indoor dining. Breach of the new measures would see these businesses being shut down for one month.

Just recently, restaurants were given approvals for indoor dining at a 40 percent capacity in an amendment made to the gazette earlier this month.

For the new month, the restriction on private parties and social activities remains as well as the restriction on recreational activities at rivers, creeks, beaches and swimming pools.

The measures have not indicated whether nightclubs are allowed to reopen but, the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, had noted that the government was receiving many requests from nightclub owners. He noted however, that nightclubs are to remain closed.