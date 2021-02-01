Even CRITIC nah get invite!

Kaieteur News – In California dem have a three strikes rule. If yuh get find guilty fuh three felonies yuh could end up serving life imprisonment. Nuff people frighten dat three strikes rule.

Dem boys wan want Prezzie implement a three strikes rule fuh he Ministers. But if he do dat young Charlie gan be in deep shaving cream

He dun strike out. Fuss was de ban dat put pun de cricket board officials. Strike one!

Den was de statement wah get all dem sporting associations so frighten dat dem had to have de Olympic man write young Charlie a letter. Strike two!

Den was de strike pun de media. Strike 3.

De press complain to Prezzie. Dem boys waiting fuh hear what he can seh and what is he excuse.

Prezzie like de soft approach and so he gan be soft with young Charlie. But dem boys seh he come down hard pun de media last Saturday.

Dem boys know dat dis is de time of COVID-19 but de Prezzie host a Briefing on Saturday and he nah invite de Stabber and de Waterfall papers. He also nah invite some of dem social media wha does pose as media houses. But de biggest shock was dat de man wah does seh he is de best thing out of Guyana, nah get invite also.

Dem boys nah know also whether de CRITIC was in de House yesterday when de free food and drinks was sharing.

Talk half and tell Prezzie and de Vee Pee dat when a young lady come fuh tekk pictfuh is de next strike.