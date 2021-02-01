Digicel celebrates 14 years in Guyana

– Launches promo to make 14 customers millionaires

Kaieteur News – As it celebrates its 14th anniversary here, Digicel Guyana is taking its promise of “Simply More” by launching a new promotion called, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” The telecommunications operator announced that the promotion will be used to make 14 of its loyal customers millionaires.

Kaieteur News understands that the promotion gives prepaid and postpaid customers on an active prime bundle or those who top up with $1,400 or more, a chance to win one million dollars for 14 days. The promotion lasts from today to February 14. There will also be a special surprise for any winner who has been with the network since 2007.

This news agency also understands that Digicel will be rewarding 100 customers with $1,400 in Free Credit daily for the same period. In fact, customers performing any activity on the said days will qualify, whether sending a text, making a call, browsing, activating a plan, or using any of Digicel’s eight apps Billo, MyDigicel app, DMusic, Bip, GoLoud, PlayGo, Sportsmax, Loop.

But that is not all, the Digital Operator is also allowing its social media fans to become part of the celebration too. Once consumers follow their Facebook page (Digicel Guyana), they are eligible to win one of 14 laptops. They will also have to answer trivia questions, which will be posted daily from February 1st- 14th to be a winner.

For the music and messaging lovers, Digicel has something for these customers too. According to its Communications Manager, Vidya Sanichara, customers can download the Bip messenger app from the Play Store or App Store and be part of the daily Bip Trivia where they would get a chance of winning $20,000 daily. Sanichara said that music lovers can also stream the “Ultimate Valentine’s Day” playlist in the DMusic app and get a chance to be one of three winners of $140,000.To end the 14 days of celebration, on Feb 14th, the Communications Manager said that customers on an eligible Prime Bundle can “Shake to Win” in the MyDigicel app and get a chance to win one of 14 laptops.

In an invited comment, Gregory Dean, the CEO of the company said, “As we celebrate this milestone, our focus remains on our customers and we hope customers enjoy taking part and winning millions with us.” Since the liberalization of the telecommunications network, Dean said that the company has committed over $5B to service expansions and improvements.

He added, “We have completed to date LTE expansions in Bartica, Linden, Port Kaituma, Mahdia, Kwakwani, Potaro Riverain communities, Berbice and Essequibo to support our Prime Bundles and digital launch. This adds to our LTE services in Georgetown and surrounding areas.”

Dean said that Digicel Guyana is eagerly awaiting the approval of various licences, permissions and spectrum allocations to expand its service offerings and coverage in the coming months.