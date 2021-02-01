Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Consistent attendance and commitment being shown by players as training motors on – Máximo

Latest update February 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 01, 2021 Sports
By Franklin Wilson
Kaieteur News– As the clock counts down to Guyana’s clash with Trinidad and Tobago on March 25th in the Twin Island Republic which will kick off this nation’s quest to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the home based players have been going through the paces five days per week (Monday to Thursday & Saturday mornings) unde
r the astute supervision of Senior Men’s National Team (SMNT) Head Coach, Márcio Máximo and his Technical Staff.
Drawn in Group F alongside Saint Kitts and Nevis, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, the ‘Golden Jaguars’ will be aiming, though it might be tough, to kick off their campaign with a good result against old rivals, the ‘Soca Warriors’.
Conscious of the uphill but not insurmountable task at hand, Máximo has informed that the attitude of the players towards training despite the challenges brought on by the covid-19 pandemic has been admirable.
Ever since training commenced three weeks ago, the twenty-seven players, spanning four generations inclusive of U17s have not missed a day and have been making steady strides week after week. The average age of the team is 22 years old.
Whilst fitness is one of the main pillars, the dedicated staff has also been zooming in on the tactical and technical aspects of preparations to ensure the team is in pristine shape for combat.
“These players have been reacting very well, of course they are not at the same level that we left before but they are improving very quickly. There is total concentration and you can see and feel the desire to do very well,” Máximo noted whilst reminding that the potential of the team is very exciting in terms of growth.
With regards to competitive practice in the form of friendly matches, Máximo informed that plans are in train to secure two matches in early March all things being equal in terms of covid-19 challenges which continues to be the biggest challenge for all the nations.
“We are working on securing matches but it is not conformed as yet. We hope to have them here to promote the game but as you know, many countries have restrictions for quarantine because of covid-19 when you travel so it is not easy but we are still trying.”
Additionally, all the national team coaches from Under-15 up are involved in the training sessions as they too learn from the Brazilian tacticians, Máximo informed.
“All national coaches are involved, we also have regular meetings with them every week utilising the available technology plus they come to the training at least twice each week which is very important for us.”
He divulged that with this approach, there would be consistency in terms of training, tactically and technically with all the national teams so that ultimately when they come to the senior level, everyone would be on the same page.
“This is the medium and long term programme that we have in place and we are very optimistic that we are going to be a force to reckon with in the Caribbean and beyond.”
