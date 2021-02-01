5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Brazil, leaves Lethem with damaged properties

Latest update February 1st, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A 5.7 magnitude earthquake yesterday afternoon hit near Boa Vista, Roraima, Brazil.
Following the earthquake, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) through the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) said it is monitoring activities in Lethem, which felt a tremor.
The Head of the CDC, Colonel Kester Craig, in a Facebook Post stated that the agency received reports of an earthquake of a shallow depth of 10 kilometers with epicenter near Boa Vista.
Craig stated that shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the earth’ surface. He noted that the exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the earthquake will be revised and that updates will be provided as information is available.
Additionally, the Regional Emergency Operations Centre reported that the tremor was felt in Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo, Region Nine. The Regional Authorities of Upper Takutu-Upper Esequibo last evening confirmed that there are some properties and earth surfaces in Katoonarib community, Deep South, Rupununi, that were damaged.
The Regional Response System has since been mobilised and are ready to conduct assessments along with support to affected families.
Reports by the Unites States Geological Survey (USGS) indicated that the earthquake was at a depth of 9.7 kilometers and 83 kilometers from Lethem.

Map showing where the earthquake affected. (USGS MAP)

