135 investors join forces to bring pressure on Exxon for change

Latest update February 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 01, 2021 News
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON (Reuters) – More than 135 investors managing over US$2 trillion are forming a coalition to push Exxon Mobil Corp into making sweeping changes including refreshing its board and focusing more on energy transition, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The group, which includes pension funds, faith-based investors as well as traditional money managers, came together in the two months since two activist investors called on Exxon to cut costs, invest in more profitable drilling and clean energy, the people said.
The coalition worries that Exxon may not grasp the full extent of shareholder concern and believes the company must take more forceful action now, one of the sources said.
Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Engine No. 1, an investment firm based in San Francisco, this week formally launched a proxy fight that it announced in early December. It nominated four directors to Exxon’s board and is pushing the company, valued at $195 billion, to spend its cash better, preserve its dividend, and invest more in clean energy.
Engine No. 1 said Exxon needs independent board members “to ensure a clean break from a strategy and mindset that have led to years of value destruction.” Its campaign is being backed by the California State Teachers Retirement Fund. Exxon has been speaking with Engine No. 1 since December.
Additional pressure is coming from New York-based hedge fund DE Shaw which also wants the company to preserve its dividend by cutting spending, but has stayed out of the limelight.
The company has signaled some willingness to make changes and its stock price has climbed 12% this month. It announced an 87 cent per share dividend this week, keeping the payout unchanged from the fourth quarter.
Exxon will report earnings this week.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Richard Chang)
Feb 01, 2021Kaieteur News- The first round-robin matches of the 2021 National senior Chess Championships got underway on Saturday at the National Stadium, Providence, where defending champion; FIDE Master...
Feb 01, 2021
Feb 01, 2021
Feb 01, 2021
Jan 31, 2021
Jan 31, 2021
Kaieteur News – One must hesitate always in attempting to predict human nature. It was Freud who once observed that... more
Kaieteur News- Yesterday, the country recorded a staggering 60 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, continuing the trend... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced his availability... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]