Welder killed after losing control of bike

Kaieteur News – Family members and friends of a welder are struggling to cope after he was tragically killed in an accident on Friday last along the Foulis Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to police, Trevis Wickam, 29 of Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD, was tragically killed, after he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a motor van and a minibus around 09:05hrs.

His loved ones said that they did not know where he was heading at the time of the accident but believe that Wickham was travelling to Golden Grove on business.

Wickham had promised to return home later that day, to work on a gate for his friend; however, this was not to be.

Investigators detailed that while Wickham was riding east along the Foulis Public Road, reportedly at a fast rate, he collided first with a motor van and then into a minibus, which were both heading in the opposite direction (west).

A video seen by this media house showed Wickham clipping the left front side of the motor van first before slamming head on into the bus.The impact flung Wickham onto the roadway causing him to receive multiple injuries about his body and his motorcycle ricocheted and skidded some distance away.

He was quickly assisted by public-spirited citizens on the scene. Police were told that he was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Family members received the tragic news sometime later. Wickham’s aunt, Odessa, said that they were notified by someone who reportedly saw Wickham and his bike lying along the roadway.

His parents and sisters still had hope that he was alive and rushed down to locate him at the hospital. When they finally found him, they were told that he did not survive.

News of his demise shocked many of his friends who flooded Facebook with posts expressing their shock.

His aunt Odessa, told Kaieteur News that he was an aspiring businessman with great plans for future.

He opened his own welding company called Wickham’s Welding, Fabrication and Construction services. Odessa added that during the last days of his life, he was working on expanding his company to include a wholesale drink’s depot.

Apart from his ambitions, Odessa said that he was a genuine human being who dedicated himself to family especially his parents and siblings. She described him too as well mannerly, kind and someone with a great sense of humour.

“One of the things, which I will miss about my nephew is those early morning conversations. Every morning before he leaves the house, he would come into in my room to see how I was doing and we would ‘gaff’,” she said.

Also struggling to cope with his sudden death is his girlfriend, Ashanti, who said that she fell in love with his humble personality and someone she could always count on to “have her back”.

She recalled too that there is never a dull moment around Wickham.

“He always made me smile and laugh. In fact, he is known for cheering up anyone around him,” she said.

Ashanti continued, “Trevis did anything for anybody without complaining. He was a churchgoer and an active Christian. Trevis was never the type to go parties, drink or smoke. He worked hard every day and maintained a humble personality.”

She added that as she continues to cope with this tragic reality, she will miss his presence and amazing personality.