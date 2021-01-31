The law of the Kingdom

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Hear Ye, Hear Ye! The Royal Court of King Charles is now in session. We shall now hear from the Lord Chancellor.

Lord Chancellor: It has been brought to the attention of His Majesty King Charles II, that a pack belonging to the public reportage, have been trampling on the Royal Grounds on the pretext of looking for evidence of destruction to the royal turf consequence upon a polo match, which was held in shoddy weather a few weeks ago.

His Majesty is concerned that this pack of public reportage is encroaching on the royal turf not as single spies but in Banta-lions. The King is concerned that actions of the Banta-lions will do more damage than that which is being attempted to discover.

He wishes to indicate that the recent use of the royal grounds for a polo match have done no damage. The royal grounds remain in impeccable condition. His Majesty’s word is the law and any attempt at contradicting this law is subject to sanctions.

Given the extreme desire to protect the territorial integrity of the Royal grounds, His Majesty King George has issued the following Proclamation:

“It is hereby decreed therefore that all members of the public reportage will henceforth be deprived of visiting or inspecting the royal grounds. Any attempt at trespassing on the royal grounds or attempting to access the royal grounds will be subject to immediate exile from the Kingdom.”