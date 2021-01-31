President Ali refuses to acknowledge reports of third fishing boat detained by Venezuela

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali yesterday, during his briefing/press conference refused to acknowledge reports that a third fishing vessel has been detained by the Venezuelan military.

Kaieteur News had reported last Thursday that a third Guyanese fishing vessel, ‘Miss Annie,’ bearing registration number GR972360 and its seven-man Guyanese crew were detained on January 25.

When asked yesterday, whether these reports were true, Ali responded that his government is only addressing the vessels outlined in his statement.

“The vessels that we are addressing are the vessels outlined in my statement; those are the two vessels that we have been following up. The two crews, I have named the two vessels. Those are the two vessels held by Venezuela. Those are the families we are communicating with, the owners of the boats and that are where we are in relation to the vessels.”These two vessels are the Lady Nayera and Sea wolf which were intercepted on January 21, by the Venezuelan Navy Vessel, Comandante Hugo Chavez GC 24.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the vessels were at the time operating in Guyana’s Economic Zone just of the Coast at Waini Point.

The captains of the vessels were reportedly instructed by the Venezuelan armed force to navigate their way to Port Guiria, where they are currently detained.

However, days later, on January 25, a tweet by Zona Operativa de Defensa Integral 61 (ZODI), of Delta Amacuro (a faction of the Venezuelan National Armed Guards (FANB)), revealed that a third Guyanese fishing vessel was detained.

ZODI 61 identified the boat as ‘Miss Annie’ and claimed that the vessel was illegally fishing in Venezuelan waters. It was further noted in the tweet that the vessel was intercepted during a river patrol by the FANB in Mariusa, Tucupita, Delta Amacuro, Venezuela.

The Venezuelan armed force reported too that both the vessel and the seven crew members are currently being held by the National Guard. Their 1,200 kilograms fish catch, which was on board the vessel, has been seized as well.

The recent detentions of Guyanese vessels by the Venezuelan military follows a series of aggressive statements and moves made by the Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro and regime stemming from the Essequibo territorial controversy.