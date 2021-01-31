Our Frontline Worker of the Week is… Nurse Naomi Rampersaud

“Confirmation of a new coronavirus strain in Guyana will indeed worry me, but at the same time we have to brace ourselves so we can be stronger. As a frontline worker, I know that I have no choice but to face it because should there be an outbreak of a second strain… I don’t think the consequences will be that favourable if we just give up.”

By Romario Blair

Kaieteur News – Almost one year ago, Guyana recorded its first COVID-19 case, which resulted in frontline workers, from across the country, having to work under intense pressure. The intensity of the fight has not waned. Today, a new strain of the COVID-19 is believed to be responsible for a surge in cases in some countries, one being our neighbour to the south – Brazil.

Nevertheless, our frontline workers across the country have been mustering up the additional strength and courage to continue to combat the threat.

Nurse Naomi Rampersaud, for instance, has signalled her preparedness to battle a possible outbreak of a new strain, as hard and as long as she can. Nurse Rampersaud, who has over 13 years of experience in the medical field, is presently assigned to the Suddie Public Hospital, which is located along the Essequibo Coast.

The nurse is of the firm belief that with team work and cooperation from the public, Guyana can significantly reduce the number of confirmed cases.

Nurse Rampersaud is presently attached to the COVID-19 isolation department in Suddie. There she continues to carry out the functions of a ward sister.

In fact, the 35-year-old explained that unlike some of her colleagues who had volunteered to work in the Isolation Unit, she was assigned.

When asked to describe her reaction upon learning that she was required to work in the Isolation Unit, she said, “at first I was fearful because at the time we hardly knew anything about the coronavirus. But one of the things I love about the medical field is how it taught me to adapt to changing situations… I mean when something new pops up, despite the danger, we have to face it because at the same time when we’re exposed to the danger, it helps to potentially save a life or even lives.”

A career choice based on love

Nurse Rampersaud said that she was inspired to work in the medical field while still in her teens. This, she said, was because one of her grandparents suffered from a terminal illness.

Although she spent much of her early days in Paramaribo, Suriname, Nurse Rampersaud’s eventually migrated to Guyana, and performed exceptionally well in the education system here.

She spoke of owing her success to her parents, Chandrapaul Rampersaud and Tajwattie Rampersaud, who did their utmost to ensure she and her sister had the best education. “They were very supportive parents and they have always looked out for me and my sister…and they always tried to ensure we get a decent education,” said Nurse Rampersaud.

As she reflected on her past, she spoke of gaining her primary education at the Taymouth Manor Primary School on the Essequibo Coast. She later attended the Abrams Zuil Secondary School and in 2002 she graduated with eight subjects from the science stream.

After high school, Nurse Rampersaud was enrolled at the Georgetown School of Nursing, where she spent three and a half years, before being assigned to the Suddie Public Hospital.

When asked what are the qualities of an outstanding nurse? She promptly replied, “one who is open…and is an approachable person. That is very important; especially if you want to establish that nurse/patient relationship. My work can be indeed challenging at times, but at the said time I know to myself that I have to face the challenge if I’m to really achieve good for my patients.”

Nurse Rampersaud said that since establishing a close bond with patients frequently means coming in close contact with them, COVID-19 made this aspect of her job quite challenging. “With COVID-19, we can’t get too close to our patients so that aspect was a bit difficult because it took some adjusting to…sometimes if it’s a critical patient you will have to go to the patient directly because that patient will not be able to walk so you would have to go in to check their blood pressure and temperature.”

When asked what crosses her mind when she must be in contact with a COVID-19 patient, Nurse Rampersaud said, “I always think of ways as to how I can get these patients better, and try to figure out how I can improve their situation because isolation can be tough for many of them.”

Concerned Guyanese are now fearful over reports of the new COVID-19 strains, which are reportedly responsible for the spike in confirmed cases in Brazil. Despite the past exhausting months, Nurse Rampersaud said that as a frontline worker, she is prepared to deal with whatever comes her way.

She added, “Confirmation of a new coronavirus strain in Guyana will indeed worry me, but at the same time we have to brace ourselves so we can be stronger. As a frontline worker, I know that I have no choice but to face it because should there be an outbreak of a second strain… I don’t think the consequences will be that favourable if we just give up.”

Highlighting the need for public support

According to the nurse, the support from the public against the COVID-19 fight is quite meager. At the time she was making reference to failure on the part of far too many persons to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

“It can be really frustrating at times to know that around the world frontline workers are trying to keep this threat away, yet most of the population just continue to ignore all the warnings. We still have persons gathering in public in large numbers, many persons refuse to wear a mask, sometimes we find that persons even sometimes refuse to wash or sanitize their hands… we just need persons to come to the realization that this threat is real, don’t ignore it,” warned Nurse Rampersaud.

Looking forward to the post-COVID-19 days

Most of us are looking forward to the days of post-COVID-19. Perhaps, the world, as we knew it, can even go back to normal. But Nurse Rampersaud believes that worldwide recovery from COVID-19 will take some time and the lessons of COVID-19 will be everlasting.

“I think we may come to an end of it, but I think there are a few more steps that we have to take before we get out of it. And like I have been saying all along that step will involve everyone. COVID-19 has taught me that we need to appreciate the little things, because apart from us being able to spend more time with our families, this pandemic has taught us that health is very important and people are now taking their health more seriously, because, many once took sanitization for granted,” Nurse Rampersaud added.