One more fatality added to COVID-19 death toll

Latest update January 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported another COVID-19 fatality yesterday increasing the COVID-19 death toll to 176 deaths.
In its release, the Ministry stated that the deceased is a 53-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Additionally, 53 new cases were reported via their daily dashboard update which shows the case toll increased to 7,581.
Further, the dashboard shows five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 774 in home isolation, 56 in institutional isolation and 19 in institutional quarantine.
The total number of recoveries has increased to 6,570 with 29 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
