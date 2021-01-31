Latest update January 31st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

One more fatality added to COVID-19 death toll

Jan 31, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported another COVID-19 fatality yesterday increasing the COVID-19 death toll to 176 deaths.
In its release, the Ministry stated that the deceased is a 53-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Additionally, 53 new cases were reported via their daily dashboard update which shows the case toll increased to 7,581.
Further, the dashboard shows five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 774 in home isolation, 56 in institutional isolation and 19 in institutional quarantine.
The total number of recoveries has increased to 6,570 with 29 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

No racing today, Endurance C/Ships postponed

No racing today, Endurance C/Ships postponed

Jan 31, 2021

Kaieteur News – Competitors for the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC)/Secure Innovations & Concepts (SIC) Inc. Endurance championship will have to wait at...
Read More
Alabanquima partnership to fortify GFF’s alignment with moving trends in Marketing

Alabanquima partnership to fortify GFF’s...

Jan 31, 2021

Three Guyanese match officials receive FIFA badges for 2021

Three Guyanese match officials receive FIFA...

Jan 31, 2021

Rising Stars Congratulates Kemol Savory

Rising Stars Congratulates Kemol Savory

Jan 31, 2021

Guyana Jaguars’ depart for Regional 50-overs cricket tourney in Antigua

Guyana Jaguars’ depart for Regional 50-overs...

Jan 31, 2021

Copa Airlines partners with Nexgen Golf Academy

Copa Airlines partners with Nexgen Golf Academy

Jan 31, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]