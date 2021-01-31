Linden farmer stumbles on male skeletal remains close to her home

Kaieteur News – A female farmer of Wisroc Squatting Area, Linden, yesterday stumbled on the skeletal remains of a man some 200 yards away from her home.

The woman, 47, reportedly made the discovery around 11:30 hrs. in a clump of bushes.

She told police that she had ventured out of her home to prepare an area to plant some Pak choi, and while cleaning the land she made the gruesome discovery and summoned police right away.

Crime scene experts pointed out that it belonged to a male. Apart from the skeletal remains, cops found other pieces of evidence, which they placed in bag and sealed for DNA testing. The remains were then removed and taken to the Wismar Hospital mortuary, as detectives launched an investigation.