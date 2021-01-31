Latest update January 31st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Linden farmer stumbles on male skeletal remains close to her home

Jan 31, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A female farmer of Wisroc Squatting Area, Linden, yesterday stumbled on the skeletal remains of a man some 200 yards away from her home.
The woman, 47, reportedly made the discovery around 11:30 hrs. in a clump of bushes.
She told police that she had ventured out of her home to prepare an area to plant some Pak choi, and while cleaning the land she made the gruesome discovery and summoned police right away.
Crime scene experts pointed out that it belonged to a male. Apart from the skeletal remains, cops found other pieces of evidence, which they placed in bag and sealed for DNA testing. The remains were then removed and taken to the Wismar Hospital mortuary, as detectives launched an investigation.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

No racing today, Endurance C/Ships postponed

No racing today, Endurance C/Ships postponed

Jan 31, 2021

Kaieteur News – Competitors for the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC)/Secure Innovations & Concepts (SIC) Inc. Endurance championship will have to wait at...
Read More
Alabanquima partnership to fortify GFF’s alignment with moving trends in Marketing

Alabanquima partnership to fortify GFF’s...

Jan 31, 2021

Three Guyanese match officials receive FIFA badges for 2021

Three Guyanese match officials receive FIFA...

Jan 31, 2021

Rising Stars Congratulates Kemol Savory

Rising Stars Congratulates Kemol Savory

Jan 31, 2021

Guyana Jaguars’ depart for Regional 50-overs cricket tourney in Antigua

Guyana Jaguars’ depart for Regional 50-overs...

Jan 31, 2021

Copa Airlines partners with Nexgen Golf Academy

Copa Airlines partners with Nexgen Golf Academy

Jan 31, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]