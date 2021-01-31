ExxonMobil’s future expansion plans must be reviewed in wake of flaring – World Wildlife Fund

By Kemol King

K aieteur News – The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) yesterday joined criticisms of ExxonMobil’s continuous gas flaring offshore Guyana, calling for the company to be held accountable. It is specifically advocating for the company’s future development operations offshore Guyana, intended to expand current production, to be reviewed in the wake of the continued flaring. The international conservation non-governmental organization (NGO) has taken the position that ExxonMobil cannot be allowed to get off Scott-free after its continuous gas flaring offshore Guyana.

First oil was achieved at Liza Phase One – ExxonMobil’s first oil development – in December 2019, and it has reported steady issues with its defective gas compression equipment, resulting in flaring through almost all of 2020. After reporting that it fixed its equipment late last month, ExxonMobil briefly achieved pilot flare – a minimum level of flaring necessary to maintain a safe operation. However, ExxonMobil experienced issues on at least two occasions in January.

The second instance is yet to be rectified, and has resulted in continuous flaring for at least three days so far.

The WWF said that it “notes with deep and growing concern that Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd. (EEPGL)” – Exxon’s local subsidiary – “has restarted flaring of gas on its first Oil and Gas Platform in the Stabroek Block, off the coast of Guyana.”

Kaieteur News asked ExxonMobil Guyana’s Government and Public Affairs Advisor, Janelle Persaud, on Friday evening to indicate the volume of gas being flared. She did not respond directly to the question but indicated that she would provide an update on the matter at a later point.

WWF said it is notable that the company is reported to have been late to provide an update to Guyana on the flaring issue. Conservationist, Annette Arjoon, in a Facebook post yesterday, demonstrated that ExxonMobil waited at least a day to report to the public that it was flaring gas at the Liza Destiny Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. Arjoon posted a photo she said was taken on January 28, 2021 – the day before ExxonMobil Guyana told the Guyanese public about the matter.

“EEPGL is undercutting Guyana’s “green image,” making it more difficult for the country to promote and build a sustainable, low-carbon economy.” The WWF said. “The lack of, and limited disclosure of information also gives no confidence that the company will take seriously its good corporate citizen responsibility in a country known for its climate mitigation efforts.”

Director of WWF-Guianas, David Singh, said “The burden of responsibility falls squarely on ExxonMobil. We look forward to the Company being held accountable for this development.”

WWF added that the recommencement of flaring defies the company’s global commitment to reduce flaring from 2016 levels by 20 percent in 2020, and that it “certainly does not” support its global statements to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint. ExxonMobil had said last month that it would pursue a 35 to 45 percent decrease in flaring intensity across its global operations by 2025, and align its operations with the World Bank’s initiative to eliminate routine flaring by 2030.

Kaieteur News demonstrated in November last, how ExxonMobil’s gas flaring at the Liza Destiny has made Guyana one of the top five flaring countries in the world per capita. The company has flared more than 12 billion cubic feet of gas since it started producing at the Liza Destiny. Yet, the company has approval for two offshore developments, both larger than the one that is currently flaring, to come on stream in 2022 and 2024. It is also planning to approach the government later this year for approval for a fourth development.