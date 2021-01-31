Cops nab wanted bandits, seize ganja and abandoned motorcycles during raid

Latest update January 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police ranks on Friday arrested three men wanted for armed robberies and seized 37 grams of marijuana along with two ‘abandoned motorcycles’ during a raid in the Georgetown area.
Police did not reveal exactly where they unearthed the motorbikes and the illegal drugs but reported that the raid was conducted around 03:30hrs.
The ranks had reportedly received a tip off and headed down to the location where they searched several homes. They located the drugs and motorbikes and were successful in apprehending three males wanted for robbery under arms.
The robbery suspects were identified as a 34-year-old of Tucville Squatting Area, Georgetown, a labourer, 28, of Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and a 48-year-old man of Melanie Damishana, ECD.
Jan 31, 2021Kaieteur News – Competitors for the first round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC)/Secure Innovations & Concepts (SIC) Inc. Endurance championship will have to wait at...
Jan 31, 2021
Jan 31, 2021
Jan 31, 2021
Jan 31, 2021
Jan 31, 2021
Kaieteur News – I was walking my dog on the Eve Leary seawall last Friday morning, when the phone rang and the person... more
Kaieteur News – The proposed gas-to-shore project must be guided by technical and developmental considerations. It... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced his availability... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]