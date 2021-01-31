Cops nab wanted bandits, seize ganja and abandoned motorcycles during raid

Kaieteur News – Police ranks on Friday arrested three men wanted for armed robberies and seized 37 grams of marijuana along with two ‘abandoned motorcycles’ during a raid in the Georgetown area.

Police did not reveal exactly where they unearthed the motorbikes and the illegal drugs but reported that the raid was conducted around 03:30hrs.

The ranks had reportedly received a tip off and headed down to the location where they searched several homes. They located the drugs and motorbikes and were successful in apprehending three males wanted for robbery under arms.

The robbery suspects were identified as a 34-year-old of Tucville Squatting Area, Georgetown, a labourer, 28, of Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and a 48-year-old man of Melanie Damishana, ECD.