CH&PA opens bid for four-lane Mandela to Eccles road

Kaieteur News – The government, through the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA), is now inviting bids for the construction of a four-lane road from Eccles to Mandela Avenue, which was first announced by President Irfaan Ali last week.

The road will be 2.8 kilometers long and will include the construction of 12 bridges.

“We are expecting to commence work – once the evaluation is complete and the budget is approved – in April,” Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, has stated.

The road will provide a link from the road that is being constructed from the sprawling Diamond Housing scheme to Eccles, which itself has a large housing area and an industrial site. President Ali has said he wants the project completed by the end of the year.

The construction of the road from Eccles to Mandela Avenue will be allocated in six lots and contracts will be awarded to the lowest evaluated qualified bidder and only one lot will be awarded to a bidder. If one bidder is adjudged the lowest qualified bidder for more than one lot, the Evaluation Committee will recommend which lot the bidder is recommended for.

“This will allow a spread for quick implementation,” Croal stated.

The delivery/construction period for the project is 210 days per lot. Bids are open until February 25.

Minister Croal has said that the opening of the new four-lane road will allow for the opening of more lands for housing and he said he was pleased that the CH&PA is the lead agency for the project.

“It shows the capacity of the CH&PA and its technical team,” Croal stated.