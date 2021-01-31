3,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccines slated to arrive between February and March

Kaieteur News – Guyana will soon move one step closer to gaining control over the COVID-19 pandemic with 3,800 doses of vaccines slated for arrival in February and March this year. The announcement was made by President Irfaan Ali during his address to the nation yesterday.

The Head of State disclosed that Guyana joined the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility last year, which includes organizations like the World Health Organization; the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, Innovations and GAVI – the Vaccine Alliance. The facility’s main aim is to ensure lower-income countries acquire vaccines for at least 20 percent of their population.

Since Guyana is eligible for the vaccines under COVAX, they will be received free of cost and according to President Ali, upon arrival, the 3,800 doses will be immediately allocated to frontline health workers, people with comorbidities and the elderly.

Further, he disclosed that the Chinese government will be donating 20,000 doses of vaccines. “The Government of China has confirmed that it will be donating 20,000 doses of vaccines to Guyana. Discussions are ongoing and arrangements to acquire vaccines from these countries will be finalized shortly,” he stated.

While delivering his address, the President also sought to assure citizens that they will not be forced to take the vaccine but encouraged them to take it nevertheless. To counter possible fears relating to the safety of the vaccine, Ali lamented that all vaccines arriving would have been approved. “I want you to feel confident, indeed, to feel certain, that when the vaccines arrive and we begin to distribute them they will have the full approval of the World Health Organization and will be safe,” he said.

He added that he will be the first to take the vaccine upon its arrival and as the government is working assiduously to source more vaccines, officials are also organizing the distribution.

“We are installing and extending the cold chain infrastructure for safely storing the vaccines, and personnel are actively in training to get the job done.”

The government announced the preparation of cold storage facilities since last December and the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, also announced that persons are being trained to properly administer the vaccines, once they arrive.

He also said that their current aim is the dissemination of information regarding COVID-19 with the general population and ensure that Guyanese are kept up to date.

Also present was the Head of the COVID-19 Task Force, Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, who urged Guyanese to play their parts in protecting themselves against the virus.