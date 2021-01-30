Winners of UNICEF Guyana’s Reimagine Illustration Challenge awarded tablet computers

– education highlighted as pivotal for achieving a better world for children

Kaieteur News – UNICEF Representative Nicolas Pron yesterday presented three of the winners of UNICEF Guyana’s Reimagine Illustration Challenge with Samsung tablet computers and encouraged them to work towards making their vision a reality.

In a UNICEF press released it was noted that for World Children’s Day 2020, the local UNICEF office challenged Guyanese children between the ages of eight and 18 years to draw and submit their vision of a better world for every child.

Over two dozen submissions were received with youth sharing their vision for a greener and more sustainable world, a future without discrimination, a safer world, a more inclusive world, a healthier world, a world of more opportunities, a happier world and the future of mental health and education, among other themes. Twelve submissions were selected to be featured in UNICEF Guyana’s Annual Calendar. At a brief ceremony today, three of the 12 winners; Sajid, 8, Elliana, 10, and Tiffani, 18, were presented with tablet computers. The other winners are from different regions of Guyana and will receive their tablets subsequently.

“Young people know the future they want,” said Pron, as he thanked the youths for sharing their vision for a better world. He observed that their words were wise, positive, hopeful and creative. Many of the submissions focused on the future of education. Giselle, 10, from Region 9, shared her vision for “smart classrooms with unlimited internet access and computers that will benefit every child, using sustainable energy”. Elliana, 10, from Region Four, wrote that while nothing can truly replace face-to-face interaction in a physical classroom, technology is pivotal for the future of education.

Pron highlighted that education is a main priority for UNICEF. “We work very closely with the Government of Guyana to continue to develop innovative approaches to education through computers, through technology…through the internet so that everybody in Guyana has access to education,” said the Representative. “All of us hope that the day will come soon when you will go back to school…It’s essential that the schools be the first services to reopen when things get better but we will keep working with the Government of Guyana to make sure that everybody has access to education even during the time of the pandemic. It’s very important. All of us must always work in your best interest, in the best interest of the child and we will keep doing so.”

The UNICEF Representative commended the young people for rising to the challenge and sharing their vision and expressed hope that the tablets would aid in their schoolwork. He further challenged young people to work towards making their vision a reality.

All submissions can be found on UNICEF Guyana and Suriname’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/UNICEFGuyanaSuriname