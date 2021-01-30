Wanted man killed following gunshot to left eye

Latest update January 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A man who was wanted by the police for some time, was yesterday morning, shot in his left eye and killed while members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) were attempting to apprehend him.
The dead man has been identified as Sherwin Filley, 22, called “Red Ants” of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara. According to a police report, the incident happened around 01:50hrs in an abandoned wooden shack at the Ogle Seawall, East Coast Demerara.
The report stated that Filley was wanted for robbery, robbery with violence and three counts of assault causing actual bodily harm which was committed on a 50-year-old resident of Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara.
Upon receiving information, the ranks went to the abandoned shack located at the Ogle Seawall, where Filley locked himself inside. As a result, the ranks decided to use force to open the door. When the ranks managed to break through, Filley was reportedly armed with a cutlass. The ranks attempted to arrest Filley but he attacked the police officers.
One of the ranks then discharged a round which struck Filley in his eye and he collapsed to the floor. The ranks rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead on arrival.
Filley’s body was transported to the hospital’s mortuary and awaits a post mortem examination. The investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing.
