Vendor charged for wounding neighbour

Latest update January 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old vendor who resides at Lot 19 ‘D’Field Sophia, Georgetown was charged yesterday for unlawfully and maliciously wounding his neighbour.
The defendant, Junior Beckles, appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha George to answer to the charge which alleged, that on January 19 at ‘B’ Field Sophia, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Damian Peters with a scissors. As a result of the altercation, it was alleged that Beckles received injuries to his head and a slipped shoulder.
He pleaded guilty with explanation and later changed his plea to not guilty. Beckles was grant $50,000 bail and will make his next court appearance on March 5.
Beckles told the court that the virtual complainant does not work and that he is always on the street corner troubling him.
Police Prosecutor, Worrel Thornhill told the Magistrate that Beckles and Peters are neighbours and that Beckles has a habit of verbally abusing the virtual complainant. The Prosecutor made no objection to bail but asked the defendant to stay away from Peters.
Magistrate George then ordered that Peters be summoned to court.
