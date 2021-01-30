Three prisons affected by new COVID-19 infections

Kaieteur News – Three local prisons have recently recorded new infections of the COVID-19 virus according to the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

The Health Minister told the National Assembly on Thursday that of the new prison infections; 16 were prisoners at the Lusignan Prison on the East Coast of Demerara, 33 were from the Timehri Prison in Region 10 while four were prison officers and one was a prisoner at the New Amsterdam Prison. This gives a total of 54 new infections recorded across the three prisons.

In September last year, the Lusignan Prison alone had recorded over 200 cases of the virus, forcing the government to find proper isolation spaces for the infected prisoners. Moreover, it came just after the prison had suffered a fire which destroyed several buildings in the compound, further limiting the prison space.

On Thursday, Dr. Anthony said that measures have been taken to have all of the newly infected prisoners and prison officers isolated from the general population. Steps will also be taken to ensure the safety of other prisoners and staff.

He further stated that since foregoing incidents, more nurses and doctors were added to the prison service.

Measures have also been implemented to have new prisoners and visitors screened before entry.