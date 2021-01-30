South Ruimveldt man, woman wanted by CANU for cocaine bust

Latest update January 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) has issued two wanted bulletins for Edin Lewis of Lot 25 Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt, and Chelsea Collins of Lot 10 David Rose Street, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, in relation to the recent cocaine bust.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lewis and Collins are asked to make contact with CANU Headquarters on; 2273507 or 2260431.
