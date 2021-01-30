Prosecutor pussyfooting on murder case of money changer, daughter

Kaieteur News – The prosecutor for the murder case of Better Hope moneychanger, Aaron Latchman and his 18-year-old daughter Arianna Latchman, seems to be pussyfooting on the matter.

When the matter was called yesterday in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha George, Police Prosecutor, Vivian Adolph, informed the court that the murder accused who escaped from prison last year is still at large, and that he is yet to seek legal advice on the way forward in the matter from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C.

The five accused of the double murder are: Mark Rufino called ‘Mark,’ 25, a labourer of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo; Paul Chan called ‘Long Hair’ or ‘Anthony,’ 37, a conductor of 10 Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown; Troy Abrams called ‘Troy ‘ or ‘Rasta Man,’ 44, a vendor of 34 Middle Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara; Lloyd Sadloo, 37, self-employed of 220 Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara and Sean Thomas called ‘Yankee,’ 41, an electrician of 59 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

The preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder case was put on hold last year after Rufino escaped from the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, between Tuesday October 20, 2020 and Wednesday October 21, 2020. Rufino was among three-murder accused who escaped from the Holding Bay. On October 23, 2020, swift and tactical action by members of the Joint Services, acting on information received, resulted in two of the escapees being recaptured, while police are still trying to locate Rufino.

On December 14, 2020, Prosecutor Adolph informed the court that Rufino had escaped from prison and asked the court for one month to recapture the prisoner. He also sought the court’s permission to seek legal advice.

Yesterday however, the court was informed by the prosecutor that he has not yet obtained legal advice, while Rufino is still at large.

Magistrate George was quick to express her displeasure with the manner in which the prosecutor is handling the matter. Attorney-at-law, Glenn Hanoman, who is representing Sadloo and attorney-at-law Lyndon Amsterdam, who is representing Thomas, also expressed their dissatisfaction with the progress of the case.

On this premise, Hanoman asked the court to discharge the matter against his client, since the prosecutor has done nothing with the matter since the last hearing, while stating that the prosecution has no evidence against his client. “The good thing about preliminary inquiries is that you can discharge the matter against my client and when the prosecution has enough evidence, the police can always re-arrest and charge my client,” Hanoman stated.

Amsterdam in his address to the court stated that an adjournment should only be granted if a satisfactory reason is given by the prosecutor.

Magistrate George then warned the prosecutor that better has to be done and adjourned the matter to Monday February 1, 2021. The Magistrate then told both lawyers that she would be ready to hear their applications on the next hearing date.

Chan, Abrams, Sadloo and Thomas who are still incarcerated, were contacted via Skype and provided with updates.

The PI for the matter commenced last February, but since then it has been faced with several delays.

Kaieteur News had reported when the five accused made their first court appearance, that they were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on July 4, 2019, at Robert Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, they murdered the money changer and his daughter during a robbery.

According to reports, on the day in question, Aaron Latchman arrived home around 15:15 hrs. and was attempting to park his car in his yard when two gunmen struck. One of the gunmen reportedly entered the house and shot Latchman’s daughter. The other then attacked the father. The two men got into a scuffle, which resulted in a bag ending up in a neighbour’s yard.

The gunman who had shot Latchman’s daughter then exited the house and came to his accomplice’s aid, shooting Latchman as well. After Latchman fell to the ground, the attackers snatched up a bag of cash and fled. The killers escaped in a car. The moneychanger and his daughter were taken to the Georgetown Public , where they were both pronounced dead on arrival.

The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The five accused were later arrested and subsequently, jointly charged for murder.