Man gets 18 months for exposing penis to his mother

Kaieteur News – A man was yesterday found guilty of exposing his penis to his mother and he was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.

The defendant, Randy Joseph, 29, of Determa Street, Mackenzie, Linden, appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune in the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

Joseph made his first court appearance on October 21, 2020, and he denied the charge which stated that on October 17, 2020, at Determa Street, he exposed his genitals to his mother.

In handing down her ruling, Magistrate Fortune stated that the prosecution has produced enough evidence against Joseph and as such, sentenced him to 18 months behind bars.

According to the facts of the charge, Joseph lives with his mother, and on the day in question he took off his clothes walked into his mother’s bedroom and played with his penis in front of her. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. Joseph was later arrested and charged with the exposure of his genitals.

Kaieteur News understands that Joseph was previously charged with felonious wounding committed on his mother.