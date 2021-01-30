Guyana records 58 new COVID-19 infections

Latest update January 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported 58 new infections of the COVID-19 virus via its daily dashboard yesterday, which increases the country’s case toll to 7,528.
The dashboard also shows that currently; six patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 13 in institutional quarantine, 44 in institutional isolation and 764 in home isolation.
Additionally, the number of recoveries has increased to 6,541 with seven new recoveries recorded yesterday.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 175 deaths.
