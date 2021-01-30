Derick Kallicharran donates cricket gear to Tain CC

Kaieteur News – Former Berbice, Guyana, West Indies ‘B’ and USA cricketer, Derick Kallicharran is not only giving back to the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) but also the Tain Cricket Club in Port Mourant Berbice.

The idea was born out of the need for cricket gears for the team that plays at second division level.

Two years ago, Kallicharran, the brother of former West Indies Captain Alvin Kallicharran, was approached by the Club which is located in the Village where he grew up and has now fulfilled that request.

The 62-year-old Kallicharran, the uncle of the Nagamootoo brothers; Mahendra and Vishaul, now live in the USA, said he wanted to give back to his Village club and was impressed with how cricket is being run in his home County.

Kallicharran who played 39 First-Class matches and took 98 wickets with his leg-spin, toured Zimbabwe in 1983 with the West Indies ‘B’ team.

Kallicharran, who played for the USA in the 1994 ICC Trophy, said he hoped that the gears would be used with care and help to make the players more comfortable.

Tain Cricket Club Executive, Adrian Downer, who presented the gears to several players, said the club will benefit tremendously from the gears as they participate in Berbice cricket.

The Hilbert Foster led BCB is easily the most vibrant cricket Board in Guyana, while Berbice has the most cricket competitions in Guyana.

Several prominent Berbice cricketers and even those who have never played for Berbice like former Guyana and West Indies Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan have supported Berbice cricket in the recent past. (Sean Devers)