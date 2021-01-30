De country going to de dogs!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Long ago, old people never like fuh go fuh a lil walk. Dat is because, when yuh bin old and feeble, dem young boys and girls does pelt yuh with brick.

Nowadays, dat nah happen but still dem old people nah go fuh walk. Because now is dem stray dogs wah attacking dem. Dem stray dogs coming in packs and some of dem look like dem gat rabies. If dem bite yuh is wuss dan de coronavirus.

Long ago dem old men used to gat walking stick. Dem used to use it fuh balance. Nuff of dem would ah fall down without dem stick.

These days you see men – young and old – with walking stick. But de stick is not fuh stop dem from falling down. It is fuh fight-off dem stray dogs wah attacking dem pun de road.

One man complaining about de amount of stray dogs dem gat pun de East Coast Road. Dem boys wan tell he is all over de place, not just pun de East Coast dem gat stray dogs. De country literally going to de dogs.

Is plenty stray dogs around de place. Yuh can hardly walk de streets in peace without some stray dogs trying fuh bite yuh. Dat is why nuff people walking with stick. Is nah stick-fighting dem into. Dem need it fuh keep off de dogs.

Long ago, dem never use to call it walking stick. Dem used to call it cane. One day de police arrest a man in Triumph fuh having a pair of canes instead of one. When he ask dem what is de reason fuh arresting him, dem reply, “Fuh co-cane.”

Talk half and na hit dem dogs; dem dog lovers gan tek yuh to court.