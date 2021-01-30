Coldingen man found dead in home

Latest update January 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 30, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old man was found dead on Thursday in his Coldingen, East Coast Demerara home at around 07:35hrs.
Kaieteur News understands that the man, who has been identified as Khemraj Bhim, lived alone and was a hypertension patient at the Enterprise Health Centre.
Bhim’s neighbours told investigators that they last saw him alive on Wednesday afternoon when he came asking for $200 to buy pressure tablets.
On the day of the discovery, one of the man’s neighbours reported that he had gone to Bhim’s residence to check on him but after observing that his calls outside of the premise went unanswered, he ventured to ascertain if the 50-year-old was safe. Upon entering the home and making checks, the neighbour said, he noticed the man’s lifeless body on his bed. He contacted the police immediately.
This newspaper understands that the body was subsequently taken to Jerrick’s Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post mortem examination. The police have since launched an investigation into the matter.
Jan 30, 2021Kaieteur News – The St. Lucia Boxing Association recently invested $60,000 ECD in purchasing state of the art equipment for the refurbished boxing gym in Vigie Castries and wishes to express...
Jan 30, 2021
Jan 30, 2021
Jan 30, 2021
Jan 29, 2021
Jan 29, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is a CNN news programme named “The Situation Room,” that has an interesting journalistic... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana is not getting anything free from the oil companies. Guyana is paying for the assets, which... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]