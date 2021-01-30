Coldingen man found dead in home

Latest update January 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old man was found dead on Thursday in his Coldingen, East Coast Demerara home at around 07:35hrs.
Kaieteur News understands that the man, who has been identified as Khemraj Bhim, lived alone and was a hypertension patient at the Enterprise Health Centre.
Bhim’s neighbours told investigators that they last saw him alive on Wednesday afternoon when he came asking for $200 to buy pressure tablets.
On the day of the discovery, one of the man’s neighbours reported that he had gone to Bhim’s residence to check on him but after observing that his calls outside of the premise went unanswered, he ventured to ascertain if the 50-year-old was safe. Upon entering the home and making checks, the neighbour said, he noticed the man’s lifeless body on his bed. He contacted the police immediately.
This newspaper understands that the body was subsequently taken to Jerrick’s Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post mortem examination. The police have since launched an investigation into the matter.

