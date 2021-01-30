Barry replaces Harper as GCA President

Kaieteur News – Former Guyana batsman Neil Barry was elected President of the Georgetown Cricket Association when the body held its annual general meeting on Thursday night at Muslim Youth Organisation.

Barry, who previously served as Vice President, was elected to serve as head of the association for the term 2021 to 2023 with outgoing President Roger Harper’s tenure expiring after serving five consecutive terms.

Azad Ibrahim was elected as first Vice President, while Harper will serve as second Vice President. Deborah Mc Nichol is the Secretary, the Assistant Secretary is Captain Andrea McFarlene, Imran Ally was elected as Treasurer, while ASP Amrit Das is the Assistant Treasurer. Attorney-at-Law Emily Dodson will serve as the Marketing Manager, the Public Relations Officer is Divesh Ramjattan, while Parmesar (only name given) is the Auditor.