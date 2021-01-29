ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE

Latest update January 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works is hereby informing the general public that from Monday, February 1, 2021, the Annandale Bridge #1 on the Railway Embankment will be closed until further notice. This closure is to facilitate the reconstruction of a bridge at the intersection, and will directly affect the traffic flowing due east and due west on the Railway Embankment. The works will be executed by M & P Investments.
Motorist and pedestrians are asked to use alternative roads. Please take care to pay attention to all caution and directional signs in the area.
The Ministry of Public Works regrets any inconvenience caused and will be working diligently to ensure the road returns to normal functioning in the shortest time possible.
For further information please contact the engineer, Mr. Sherod Parkinson on: 623-1082.
