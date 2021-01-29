Out of 180 countries, Guyana ranks #83 on corruption index

Latest update January 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana is still perceived as a highly corrupt nation according to Transparency International in its 2020 Corruption Index Report.
Out of 180 nations that were assessed for perceptions of corruption last year, Guyana came in at the 83rd position with a score of 41 out of 100 alongside Southern African country, Lesotho, and the French-speaking West African nation, Benin.
The CPI scores 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and business people, using a scale of 0-100 whereby 100 is very clean and 0 is highly corrupt.
This year’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) paints a grim picture of the state of corruption worldwide and while most countries have made little to no progress in tackling corruption in nearly a decade, the report outlined that more than two-thirds of countries scored below 50.
In addition to earning poor scores, nearly half of all countries have been stagnant on the CPI for almost a decade, failing to move the needle in any significant way to improve their score and combat public sector corruption, the report outlined.
The top countries on the CPI are Denmark and New Zealand, with scores of 88, followed by Finland, Singapore, Sweden and Switzerland, with scores of 85 each. The bottom countries are South Sudan and Somalia, with scores of 12 each, followed by Syria with 14, Yemen with 15 and Guyana’s neighbour Venezuela with a score of 15 as well.
Guyana had made significant progress in 2019 ranking at 85 with a score of 40, a vast improvement from the previous years.
According to TI, analysis shows that corruption not only undermines the global health response to COVID-19, but contributes to a continuing crisis of democracy.
It said “As the past tumultuous year has shown, COVID-19 is not just a health and economic crisis, but a corruption crisis as well, with countless lives lost due to the insidious effects of corruption undermining a fair and equitable global response” with reports of corruption during COVID-19 reverberating globally.
Moreover, the organization pointed out that the emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic revealed “enormous cracks in health systems and democratic institutions,” underscoring that those in power or who hold government purse strings often serve their own interests instead of those most vulnerable.
And as the global community transitions from crisis to recovery, it said that anticorruption efforts must keep pace ensuring a fair and just revival.
Jan 29, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Guyana Jaguars opening batsman Trevon Griffith has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and has been replaced by Essequibian Kemol Savory for the 2021 Regional...
Jan 29, 2021
Jan 29, 2021
Jan 28, 2021
Jan 28, 2021
Jan 28, 2021
Kaieteur News – I don’t know if it is true but a Regent Street businessman told me that the City Council has a new... more
Kaieteur News – Civil society and opposition political parties should join and demand the immediate revamping of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]