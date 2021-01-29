New roads could benefit from a broader perspective

DEAR EDITOR,

The recent discussion on the new roads to reduce congestion is a healthy one. Many have observed a number of concerns in the standards being implemented. It is CRG’s humble opinion that the roads should also accommodate a multi-purpose and multi usage perspective while incorporating new technology and the latest engineering know how to reduce wear and tear.

For example:

1. A bike path

2. Incorporation of glass mesh into the design

3. Curb and side walk

The enthusiasm and expediency of the project is admirable, but we must also balance this with a perspective that caters to the additional needs of the larger project over the long term.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana