Man admits to killing sleeping vagrant with brick

Jan 29, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The suspect held for bludgeoning a sleeping vagrant to death on Wednesday has admitted to the heinous act.
The vagrant identified only as “Curl up Toe” was slain around 03:30hrs while lying on the pavement located at the corner of Camp and Robb Streets.
Cops had later arrested a man who they believed had murdered the vagrant, hours later at a location on Charlotte Street, Georgetown. The suspect, according to police is a 27-year-old resident of Toucan Street, South Ruimveldt.
Speaking with this media house yesterday, Commander of Regional Division Four ‘A’. Khali Pareshram said that the suspect has admitted to slaying the sleeping vagrant with a brick.
The South Ruimveldt resident, however, did not reveal to detectives his motive for murdering “Curl up Toe”.
Nevertheless, he was identified as a substance abuser (drug addict).
Cops were able to pin him to the crime after a security guard guarding a nearby building close to scene, spotted him hitting “Curl up Toe” to the head repeatedly before running away.
Police ranks who arrived on the scene shortly found the vagrant lying motionless and bleeding from injuries to his head.

