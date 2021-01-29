Griffith said he was very surprised with covid-19 test result

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Guyana Jaguars opening batsman Trevon Griffith has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and has been replaced by Essequibian Kemol Savory for the 2021 Regional Super50 which is scheduled to commence in Antigua on February 7.

The Jaguars begin the 2021 campaign against Barbados on February 8 before facing the Leewards (Feb 12), Jamaica (Feb 14), Trinidad (Feb 20) and the Windwards (Feb 22). The semi-finals are set for February 24 & 25 with the Final on February 27 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The 29-year-old left-hander Griffith, who regained his place in the Guyana team for the first time in two years after representing Jamaica, expressed surprise at the positive test after the squad and standbys were tested for the virus on January 24.

“I was very surprised because I have been careful and take all the precautions so having a positive test certainly surprising… and I am feeling good, no symptoms.

Well after my 14-day quarantine I have to do another test and that test would have to come back negative before I can start back training again,” said Griffith who has five fifties in 34 List ‘A’ games.

He was the leading run-getter in the TCL Group West Indies U-19 Challenge tournament in 2009 in Jamaica, scoring 406 runs at an average of 40. The highlight was a century against Leeward Islands and selected in the squad for the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2010.

The entertaining stroke player made his Regional 50-debut for West Indies U-19s in October 2009 against the Leeward Islands in the President’s Cup at Providence but rain washed out the games with the West Indies U-19s on 37 without loss.

He had to wait two years to make his First-Class debut for Guyana against Jamaica in Antigua in 2012. Griffith last played for Guyana in January 2019 when he made 2 & 37 as Leeward Islands won by two wickets before playing for the Jamaica Tallawahs in the 2019 CPL T20 tournament.

“I am very disappointed of course… knowing I have worked so hard to regain my place and with lots of the senior players all taking part in this tournament…so getting runs on the board would be a great incentive for any batsman” lamented the DCC left hander.

Griffith, who represented Guyana, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, West Indies Under-19s, Guyana U-19s and Demerara, said his plans now are to go through his quarantine process.

“I have to follow the necessary pandemic guidelines to ensure I recover well then of course recover well enough to continue working hard on my training and keeping myself safe.” Griffith informed.

In the three practice games at the GCI’s facility at LBI, Griffith, whose highest 50-over score is 80, got solid before playing reverse sweeps and trying to pulls balls that were not there for that shot as gives his wicket away.

“In the three practice games played I had starts but I was not happy with just getting starts and finding ways to get myself out. But I was pretty confident and comfortable at the crease and hitting ball well so heading to this Super50 I was confident of doing well” explained Griffith, arguably the best fielder in the Jaguars line-up.

His pugnacious nature when batting suggest he is more suited for ‘white ball’ cricket, but the stylish batsman, who scored just two fifties in 39 innings in First-Class cricket, said he enjoys both formats.

“To be honest, I enjoy playing both formats (red and white ball) …but of course every player prefers a particular format…or enjoys playing either one” Griffith continued. Griffith is among the fittest players in the Region while the accepted requirement on the yo-yo test is 40 Griffith reached 51.

The opening batsman also give his thoughts on Guyana if the team is to lift its first 50-overs title since beating Barbados in the KFC Cup final at Bourda in 2005.

“I think obviously it’s certain areas the team is lacking and one is winning critical moments… it’s important that the senior players stand up and make their contributions count. Our winning the title will depend on the batting group standing up and give a good account of themselves… getting big partnerships and at least three or four in the top order getting big half-centuries with one of them going on the get a century” Griffith concluded.