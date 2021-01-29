GGA /Nexgen GA set to provide more opportunities for youths

Kaieteur News – Golf was always sport for a certain sector of the population, and until recently it was a sport that not many Guyanese knew was available in their own country but that has all changed in the past few years.

Aleem Hussain, current president of the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) and NexGen Golf Academy stated that golf has the potential to be among the top sports in the country and in a short time he has created opportunities for those far and wide to play the game by providing a platform where everyone with an interest could have access to play the game, regardless of social status.

Through NexGen Global, in addition to improving the facilities at its Academy on Woolford Avenue, Hussain has acquired land to open another course on the West Coast of Demerara and is already negotiating for a location on the Essequibo Coast; this indicates that golf is one the rise locally and more youths will be exposed to the sport.

“Nexgen Global is building the sport from the ground up with an eye to future generations, starting with the school system and planning major competitions between schools, regions and neighbouring countries with the goal of eventually fielding an Olympic team. Golf can also help to promote Sports Tourism,” said Hussain.

“When countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE with little access to arable land are developing dozens of new courses to boost its tourism industry, one has to open their eyes to golf’s potential. With several hundred million golfers worldwide and with Maraiko Bay Golf and Country club and at least three other courses in development stage, sooner rather than later Guyana will have courses on par with other countries, he added.

The leading market in terms of golf as a sport is the United States – it is thought to contribute over $60 billion to the economy. Golf is more than just a game; it’s a thriving business that grows the economies of the promoting countries.

“One of the most important benefits of golf tourism is that lovers of the game do not think twice while spending money on the travel and hospitality services pertaining to the game. In developing countries like India, golf tourism is proving a boon for revenue generation, creating economic growth through hotels, restaurants and retail establishments.”

Golf tourism also attracts high end visitors, especially repeaters and this improves the organisational, marketing and bidding capabilities of a country seeking to host major televised events. With Covid 19 creating havoc with contact sports, golf is one sport that meets all of the Covid 19 guidelines criteria.

The GGA and Nexgen Golf Academy are off to a fine start in seeking to develop the sport across Guyana.