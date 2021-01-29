Exxon to accelerate search for more oil with 12-15 wells this year

– Two drill ships already lined up for March, April

Kaieteur News – COVID-19 pandemic or not, US oil titan ExxonMobil intends to pursue an accelerated search for oil offshore Guyana in the Stabroek Block as it is poised to drill 12 to 15 exploration and appraisal wells this year. This was recently revealed by its junior partner on the block, Hess Corporation.

During that company’s fourth quarter earnings call, its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Greg Hill, disclosed that the wells will target a variety of prospects and play types. He said that these will include lower risk wells near existing discoveries, higher risk step outs, and several penetrations that will test deeper lower Campanian and Santonian intervals.

Further to this, the Hess employee said that this ramped up programme will allow the partners, inclusive of CNOOC/NEXEN, to speed up exploration of the block and enable optimum sequencing of future developments. In addition, Hill said that the emerging deep play on the block which is in the lineup for drilling is believed by the partners to have significant potential. Kaieteur News understands that further drilling will help to determine its commerciality and ultimate value.

Over the next several months, Hill said that Hess will participate in two exploration wells and two appraisal wells on the Stabroek Block. In this regard, he disclosed that the next exploration well to be drilled is [Koebi-1] [Ph], which is located approximately 16 miles Northeast of Liza. He said this well will target Liza type Campanian aged reservoirs, and is expected to be spud in February using the Stena Carron drillship.

In March, the Hess COO said the partners expect to spud the Longtail-3 appraisal well, which will provide additional data in the Turbot, Longtail area while adding that they intend to drill a deeper section that will target lower Campanian and Santonian geologic intervals. The Stena DrillMAX will be used for this exercise.

Moving to April, Hill said that Hess expects that Exxon will spud the Yellowtail-2 appraisal well utilizing the Noble Don Taylor drillship, while the Mako-2 will be drilled later this year. He said that success in this regard could move the Mako Uaru area forward in the development queue.

In May, this news agency understands, Exxon intends to spud the Redtail-1 one exploration well located approximately 12 miles east of Liza. This well will test Campanian and Santonian aged reservoirs and will be drilled by the Stena DrillMAX.