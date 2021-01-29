Latest update January 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Demerara Bank at Mahaica

Jan 29, 2021 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

Recently, Demerara Bank opened a branch at Mahaica to expand its customer base and better serve its existing customers on the East Coast Demerara and West Coast Berbice corridor. The opening of a bank at Mahaica is timely and DBL must be commended for taking this bold initiative in the financial sector which is often risky. The bank I am sure will do well since the Mahaica area is a thriving hub for businesses, agriculture, agro-processing and fishing is the dominant economic activity. The bank cuts the commute to Georgetown and reduces the associated risk of being robbed of one’s hard-earned savings. Transactions at the bank are executed in minutes compared to the long lines, which one has to endure in Georgetown. The staff is friendly, attentive and courteous. On behalf of the residents of the entire Mahaica community, I encourage the bank to continue to offer quality service and remain a key component in the development of this community where other banks have declined to provide banking services.

Renal Yusuf

