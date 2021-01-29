Latest update January 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dem oil company mek Dr. Crime look like a boy scout

Jan 29, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De oil contract is de Con of de Century. Imagine dem oil company find we oil and behaving like if is dem own. Finders keepers!
Dem go to de bank and dem borrow US$18B to invest in dem three fields wah deh in Guyana – Liza 1, Liza 2 and Payara. Dem build big ship wah dem call de FPSO and we gat to lease it from them.
We gat fuh pay fuh everything dem using. And even though we paying is nat we own. Dat mek Dr. Crime look like a boy scout!
Now dem talking about opening another field and getting another FPSO. And all because we nah gat depletion policy, but dem must bring up as much oil and they can, as fast as they can.
Fuhget more oil, dem gat fuh buy new boat and guess who paying? We paying and still we nah own nuttin.’
It gan tek we more than 25 years fuh pay off fuh Liza 1 and Liza 2. We gan get old and we gan still paying. Our children gan still be paying from dem cradle to dem grave. And all because of de biggest con job.
No wonder de Minister of fine ants raising de country’s debt ceiling. He know dat by de time de oil companies done with we, we gan be buried in debt.
Talk half and wait fuh hear more about how we paying fuh things wah other people own!

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Griffith said he was very surprised with covid-19 test result

Griffith said he was very surprised with covid-19 test result

Jan 29, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Guyana Jaguars opening batsman Trevon Griffith has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and has been replaced by Essequibian Kemol Savory for the 2021 Regional...
Read More
GGA /Nexgen GA set to provide more opportunities for youths

GGA /Nexgen GA set to provide more opportunities...

Jan 29, 2021

Captains and Coaches talk up their chances of taking title

Captains and Coaches talk up their chances of...

Jan 29, 2021

Banks DIH supports Golden Jaguars’ FIFA World Cup preparations

Banks DIH supports Golden Jaguars’ FIFA World...

Jan 28, 2021

AAG to host 50th CARIFTA games in 2022 due to COVID-19

AAG to host 50th CARIFTA games in 2022 due to...

Jan 28, 2021

Gajanand Singh’s new lease on cricket career One of 5 Guyanese picked in 44-man US squad

Gajanand Singh’s new lease on cricket career...

Jan 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]