Dem oil company mek Dr. Crime look like a boy scout

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De oil contract is de Con of de Century. Imagine dem oil company find we oil and behaving like if is dem own. Finders keepers!

Dem go to de bank and dem borrow US$18B to invest in dem three fields wah deh in Guyana – Liza 1, Liza 2 and Payara. Dem build big ship wah dem call de FPSO and we gat to lease it from them.

We gat fuh pay fuh everything dem using. And even though we paying is nat we own. Dat mek Dr. Crime look like a boy scout!

Now dem talking about opening another field and getting another FPSO. And all because we nah gat depletion policy, but dem must bring up as much oil and they can, as fast as they can.

Fuhget more oil, dem gat fuh buy new boat and guess who paying? We paying and still we nah own nuttin.’

It gan tek we more than 25 years fuh pay off fuh Liza 1 and Liza 2. We gan get old and we gan still paying. Our children gan still be paying from dem cradle to dem grave. And all because of de biggest con job.

No wonder de Minister of fine ants raising de country’s debt ceiling. He know dat by de time de oil companies done with we, we gan be buried in debt.

Talk half and wait fuh hear more about how we paying fuh things wah other people own!