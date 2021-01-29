COVID-19 case toll increases with 90 new infections

Latest update January 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported a whopping 90 new infections of the COVID-19 virus yesterday, via their daily dashboard update. This is the highest of numbers recorded for the year thus far, with the total number of confirmed cases increasing to 7,470.
Further, the dashboard shows seven patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 710 in home isolation, 44 in institutional isolation and 12 in institutional quarantine.
The total number of recoveries has increased to 6,534 with 46 new recoveries recorded yesterday.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 175 deaths.
