Bandit gun-butt, rob church goers

Kaieteur News – A bandit on Wednesday night gun-butted a woman and robbed the other, moments after they left church and escaped in a silver-grey Toyota Fielder wagon.

According to a police report, the incident happened at Concrete Strip, West Coast Demerara. The woman that was robbed has been identified as Ann McDonald, 25, of Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara.

The report stated that McDonald was robbed of $60,000 and a black Samsung J7 cell phone valued $80,000. Moments after the bandit relieved McDonald of the items, he gun-butted her mother.

According to the police, McDonald and her mother were at a church on the West Coast of Demerara. Around 19:30 hrs., the church service concluded and McDonald and her mother went on the public road to get a minibus to go home.

The women boarded a minibus and exited the vehicle at Ruimzeight Public Road. While on their way home, McDonald took out her cell phone to use the flashlight while her mother was walking behind her.

It is reported that when McDonald turned around, she saw an unidentifiable man who then whipped out a handgun and told the woman and her mother to be quiet. The bandit then proceeded to relieve McDonald of her cell phone and the cash and in the process he dealt a blow to her mother’s head with the handgun.

The bandit then made good his escape in the northern direction in a vehicle, which registration number is still unknown. The police have not yet made any arrest and the investigation into the alleged robbery under arms is ongoing.