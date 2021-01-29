Bandit gun-butt, rob church goers

Latest update January 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A bandit on Wednesday night gun-butted a woman and robbed the other, moments after they left church and escaped in a silver-grey Toyota Fielder wagon.
According to a police report, the incident happened at Concrete Strip, West Coast Demerara. The woman that was robbed has been identified as Ann McDonald, 25, of Ruimzeight, West Coast Demerara.
The report stated that McDonald was robbed of $60,000 and a black Samsung J7 cell phone valued $80,000. Moments after the bandit relieved McDonald of the items, he gun-butted her mother.
According to the police, McDonald and her mother were at a church on the West Coast of Demerara. Around 19:30 hrs., the church service concluded and McDonald and her mother went on the public road to get a minibus to go home.
The women boarded a minibus and exited the vehicle at Ruimzeight Public Road. While on their way home, McDonald took out her cell phone to use the flashlight while her mother was walking behind her.
It is reported that when McDonald turned around, she saw an unidentifiable man who then whipped out a handgun and told the woman and her mother to be quiet. The bandit then proceeded to relieve McDonald of her cell phone and the cash and in the process he dealt a blow to her mother’s head with the handgun.
The bandit then made good his escape in the northern direction in a vehicle, which registration number is still unknown. The police have not yet made any arrest and the investigation into the alleged robbery under arms is ongoing.
Jan 29, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Guyana Jaguars opening batsman Trevon Griffith has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and has been replaced by Essequibian Kemol Savory for the 2021 Regional...
Jan 29, 2021
Jan 29, 2021
Jan 28, 2021
Jan 28, 2021
Jan 28, 2021
Kaieteur News – I don’t know if it is true but a Regent Street businessman told me that the City Council has a new... more
Kaieteur News – Civil society and opposition political parties should join and demand the immediate revamping of the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As they are preparing to exit the White House and the State Department on January... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]