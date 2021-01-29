Armed bandits rob Chinese supermarket

Latest update January 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jan 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Two armed bandits on Wednesday night robbed a Chinese supermarket located at Wales, West Bank Demerara.
According to a police report, the owner of the People’s Supermarket, Xin Bang Yu, 49, and his assistant were held at gunpoint. The incident happened at around 21:15 hrs. reportedly by two male suspects wearing face masks and armed with handguns. The bandits escaped with $115, 000 and $50,000 worth in Digicel phone cards.
The report stated that Bang Yu and his 16-year-old assistant were in the cashier section of the supermarket when the two suspects walked into the supermarket and pointed their handguns at the man and his employee and demanded that they handed over the cash from the register.
The bandits then stretched over the counter and removed the cash and phone cards from the cash register. The suspects then walked out of the supermarket in an unknown direction and made good their escape.
The police were alerted and when the ranks arrived, checks were made in the area but no one was located. The police report stated that they have since obtained CCTV footage of the robbery which they are currently reviewing, as the investigation continues.
