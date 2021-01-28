Why Granger wasn’t interested in a Buxton Commission of Inquiry?

Kaieteur News – There are four types of players in what I refer to as the Buxton mayhem – 2002 to 2006. One group is the central players who were the actual killers. The second group included their guiders, advisors and propagandists. Ronald Waddell was the most conspicuous in the second group.

The third layer included the propagandistic voices from the PNC, ACDA, Tacuma Ogunseye from the WPA, Mark Benschop, among others. The fourth dimension included the media, certain security officials and certain businessmen who knew what was taking place in Buxton and knew who were providing logistical, propagandistic and resource support to the gunmen.

In the fourth dimension, there stood then President Bharrat Jagdeo. As president, Jagdeo was in receipt of a mountain of information of the first, second and third formations. Mr. Jagdeo won the 2006 elections and decided that Buxton was a past event and he wanted to concentrate on mega projects. He had in mind things like Marriott Hotel, Skeldon sugar factory, Amaila hydro falls project, etc. So confronting and exposing the PNC on Buxton was not a priority for Jagdeo.

Make no mistake; Jagdeo knew what was taking place in Buxton and who were in contact with the gunmen. He has remained silent up to this day. I figure the fundamental reason why Jagdeo has never exposed some key PNC players in the Buxton mayhem was simply because he never saw it bringing any political capital to the PPP.

Also, I believe he felt the PPP had survived Buxton’s attempt at racial war and toppling the PPP government, so it was a dead issue for him. But Jagdeo has damning information on people who have paraded themselves after 2015 as angels. I laugh when they do so because I know what they did in Buxton. Imagine Jagdeo has much more on them.

Two things to note about two disastrous, violent, cataclysmic events in post-Independent Guyana – one is that President Burnham had a deep mole inside the WPA that resulted in many tragedies inside the WPA. The other is that Jagdeo had two importantly placed moles in Buxton that informed him of just who and who were planning to ignite a volcano in Guyana.

Let me offer one clarification right away – those two strategic informants President Jagdeo had did not include a certain man whose name was prominent in Linden. His knowledge of Buxton was useful but he made a deal with the government after 2005 when the fire was beginning to ebb. I know for a fact that President Jagdeo was in receipt of video material that could have gotten some people in trouble if it was released after 2015.

So we come to the question, which forms the caption of this column. There was a proliferation of commissions of inquires (COIs) during Granger’s presidency. The first one all Guyana anticipated would have been the Buxton mayhem. The PNC and the WPA used the extra-judicial killings as a bandwagon to win international support for its 2011 and 2015 election campaigns. Yet Granger and the PNC showed no interest whatsoever in a judicial inquiry into the Buxton mayhem – 2002 -2006.

It appears that we will never know the truth of all that transpired in Buxton and many who were presumed innocent personalities, were certainly not innocent. It is doubtful that the PNC will ever get back in power in decades to come or if ever in Guyana’s future. The PPP is poised to benefit tremendously from the self-destruction the PNC and AFC unleashed in March – July 2020. A future PPP government will not have even the remotest interest in holding an inquiry into Buxton.

We still have to answer the question why Granger did not hold a COI. One fundamental reason can be cited. It would have brought more harm to the PNC’s image than the PPP’s. A COI would have damaged the standing of the PNC and also the AFC. There was a big wig in the AFC who would have confronted Granger if Granger had agreed to an inquiry.

Granger was no fool. Granger knew that there was material out there that was extremely incriminating to the PNC, AFC and a certain cultural organization, materials that would have ended up in court. A COI would have exposed the vicious, violent, anti-Indian temperament of Ronald Waddell. For those who do not know, the PNC was no innocent bystander in the Buxton mayhem. Some people we think are respected, prominent politicians are not. A judicial set-up into Buxton would have destroyed them. So I guess they live to fight another day unless Mr. Jagdeo exposes them in his memoir. But then again; they may sue for libel.

